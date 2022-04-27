DNA Journey: fans react to Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill's 'emotional' episode The Dancing On Ice stars made some incredible discoveries on the show

DNA Journey is often a moving watch and it seems the most recent episode featuring Dancing On Ice stars Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill was no different.

Fans were quick to take to social media following the programme, which aired on ITV on Tuesday evening, branding the episode one of the show's best. One person said: "ITV's #DNAJourney with @torvillanddean was riveting, emotional TV viewing from beginning to end!

"I love how Chris and Jayne are so supportive of each other, more than great friends, Jayne has been Chris's family, so glad he now has lovely cousins in Utah. Jayne's story amazing!"

A second tweeted: "What a lovely programme #DNAJourney with @torvillanddean. Found myself smiling throughout. Some very interesting ancestors and extended family." A third added: "#DNAJourney always has me in tears."

Torvill and Dean's episode saw them both make fascinating journeys to discover more about their family history. In Christopher's case, he travelled to his childhood home in Nottingham and recalled the "painful" moment his mother, Mavis, left their family home when he was just six years old.

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill took part in the recent series of DNA Journey

"I hadn't been told that she was going, but I just remember her going," he explained to his long-term sports partner, adding: "And then an hour or so later, another car pulled up and then my stepmum arrived, Betty." Later in the episode, he realised he had relatives based in Utah, United States, who he had never heard of before.

In Jayne's case, she was shocked to discover that her cousin was previously the captain of West Ham Football Club. The 64-year-old found out that a relative on her mother's side, named Charlie Bicknell, who was part of West Ham FC in the 1940s.

Jayne discovered her family's link to West Ham FC

Jayne said of the incredible revelation: "I was completely shocked but I love that my cousin was the captain of West Ham. So many people have said over the years, 'Does anyone in your family play sport' and I have said no, but clearly they did."

