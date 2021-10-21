Gavin and Stacey star reveals why the next episode could happen soon Would you like to see the return of the BBC sitcom?

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has revealed that a new episode of the hit BBC sitcom could happen at any time - since the show's creators, Ruth Jones and James Corden, don't tell the cast about it until the very last minute!

The actress and presenter revealed on This Morning that Ruth and James only fill the cast in on their plans when it is definitely happening. Could this mean the next one is just around the corner? We certainly hope so!

In response to whether she thought there would be more episodes of the sitcom, Joanna said: "I don’t know. I mean we never hear anything because Ruth and James don’t tell us anything until we get a phone call and they say it’s happening again, but I’ve absolutely no idea.

"When we finished we thought: 'Right, okay, that is the end.' But they’re very clever, I mean they’ve left it open. I could see it going either way.’"

The actress last reprised her role as titular character Stacey in the 2019 Christmas special which saw the Shipman and West families reunite in Barry to celebrate Christmas. The episode was left on a cliffhanger after Nessa confessed her love for Smithy and asked him to marry her.

James has previously spoken about bringing the show back, telling Alison Hammond on This Morning that a new episode would need to come at the right time. He said: "Really, it’s just about finding the time to do it and finding out if we think it’s good enough. Nobody wants a last episode that doesn’t deliver.

Joanna says the writers have left the storyline open

"So we’ve just got to let the tank fill up again really. I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it."

But James isn’t the only cast member that thinks the shows could make a comeback. Speaking to the Metro, Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s level-headed father Mick, said: "I think it would be pretty short-sighted if there wasn’t [more episodes].

"I'd be happy to do more. Everybody that's involved with it sees it as a team event. If they're doing more, you're part of it."

