Dick and Angel Strawbridge share sweet family snaps following major news

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared some adorable new photos of their children, Dorothy, eight, and Arthur, nine, following a major announcement over the weekend.

Taking to the show's official Twitter account, the pair posted two snaps of their son and daughter playing on a funfair punch ball machine during a family day out.

He captioned the post: "Strawbridge family fun! Who do you think was the strongest?" alongside a flexed bicep emoji and a ferris wheel emoji.

Fans were quick to point out how quickly the children have grown in recent months, with one person writing: "Arthur might out gun you in a few years. The kids have grown so fast," while others guessed which child had the strongest punch, with one person writing: "Such a fun photo, looks like Dorothy might have the edge over Arthur!"

The post comes just days after the couple reopened their stunning Château de la Motte-Husson to weddings after an almost three-year break.

The duo were forced to postpone events scheduled to be held at their 19th-century abode due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not hosted a wedding since 2019 - until now!

Posting on their official Instagram account, which is managed by their team, they shared a snap of one of the chateau's outbuildings suitably decorated for the big day with bouquets and pink and white balloons. The caption read: "This weekend, Dick and Angel will be hosting their first wedding in almost three years and The Chateau will finally be back to doing what it does best."

Located in the Pays de la Loire region of northwest France, the chateau boasts 45 rooms as well as 12 acres of parkland, a moat, an orangery, a walled garden, stables, making it the perfect backdrop for the ultimate fairytale wedding.

