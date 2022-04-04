Dick Strawbridge's sweet post for eldest son has fans saying same thing Dick is a father-of-four

Dick Strawbridge took to social media to share a sweet post on his eldest son's James Strawbridge's latest venture and fans of the Escape to the Chateau star all noticed the same thing.

Posting on his Twitter, the channel 4 presenter and father-of-four retweeted his son's video of him in Ireland, writing as a caption: "My big boy is busy back in Northern Ireland!!"

But it seems Dick's followers couldn't help but notice the strong resemblance between the father and son, and all made the same comment. One person wrote underneath: "There's no mistaking whose child he is, spitting image of you @dickstrawbridge."

A second agreed, adding: "Wow, aren't genetics extraordinary. Same voice too!!" as a third simply wrote: "Mini me??" A fourth then quipped: "No mix up at the hospital there was there Dick he's your double!"

Dick with his eldest son, James

James' post featured the chef and TV presenter riding in a motorbike sidecar, which he branded as "pretty good fun" as he travelled through picturesque northern Ireland heading towards Greyabbey.

Dick's two older children are James, 38, and Charlotte, 34, who he welcomed with his first wife, Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

His eldest, James, followed in his dad's footsteps and became a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there and he's also a professional photographer and published author. The pair also took part in their own TV show, Hungry Sailors.

Dick shared his son's exciting new venture with his Twitter followers

Charlotte, meanwhile, also works as a photographer, which is evident from her amazing snaps on social media. But she's also a keen painter and musician.

James and Dick clearly have a strong father-son bond, and are often seen together in photos posted on social media.

The father-of-four and his first wife Brigit were married for 28 years before they decided to part ways. Now, he's happily married to his wife, Angel, with whom he shares nine-year-old son Arthur, and eight-year-old daughter Dorothy.

