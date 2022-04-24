Chris Rock’s mum shares heartbreaking reaction to Will Smith slapping son Will Smith has since been banned from attending any Academy events for ten years

Chris Rock’s mother, Rose Rock has opened up about her reaction to her son being slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at the Academy Awards back in March.

Speaking on a local South Carolina news station, WIS-TV, she said: "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened… When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me. Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

"No one heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?'" She added that she initially thought it was a staged slap until Will began shouting: "Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth" at Chris.

Will has been banned from the academy for slapping Chris

The Academy has since released a statement thanking the comedian for his reaction to the incident, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances… During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry.

"This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented… This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

