Sweet Magnolias confirms future beyond season two - and fans have major reaction The feel-good Netflix series will be returning for another season

Sweet Magnolias fans, grab your margaritas because we've got some good news for you!

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband Nick Swisher appeared in Sweet Magnolias - did you spot him?

While the future of the feel-good Netflix show has been heavily speculated over in recent times, it's finally been announced that Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue and the rest of the residents of Serenity will be back for another season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the feel-good Netflix series?

The official Sweet Magnolias Twitter account broke the news, posting on Wednesday: "We're going back to Serenity, y'all! We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home."

MORE: Sweet Magnolias season three: everything we know so far

MORE: Sweet Magnolias' Maddie Townsend's best style moments & where to shop her outfits

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to respond to the incredible news, with hundreds taking to the replies to express their excitement. One said: "Finally!! So happy for the cast and crew."

We're going back to Serenity, y'all! 🌸 We are so thrilled to share we have a Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome y'all home. pic.twitter.com/ag1K9TwmMV — Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) May 4, 2022

Another commented: "This is seriously the best news I've had all week. We need a beautiful show to escape to these days. Thank you," while a third added: "Woohoo! I'll meet you in Serenity."

Are you a fan of the show? Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series of the same name, the show tells the story of three childhood best friends who were born and raised in a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody's business.

Are you looking forward to reuniting with the ladies of Serenity?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley, who play the trio at the centre of the show will return to reprise their roles in the new episodes. Annaliese Judge, Logan Allen, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Dion Johnson and Brandon Quinn, who make up the rest of the main cast, should all be back too.

While details on what season three are being kept under wraps for now, showrunner Sheryl J Anderson previously revealed what major storylines she would like to delve the new episodes to delve into.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias: see the cast and their real families

Speaking to Collider earlier this year, she said that she is keen to explore Noreen's story now that she and Bill's baby has been born. She also teased that season three could delve into the aftermath of Cal no longer being coach following his shocking arrest in the season two finale.

The mysterious woman who slashed Dana Sue's tyres and confronted Annie at the wake will also be revealed in the upcoming season, with Sheryl telling TV Line: "She's been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.