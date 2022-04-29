13 best brand new shows coming to Netflix in May See our top picks here!

Ready for some recommendations for Netflix in May? From outstanding true-crime dramas to the return of a very beloved sci-fi series, check out the shows we're most looking forward to here…

Stranger Things – 27 May

After what feels like years (oh wait, actually years) waiting, Stranger Things is finally going to be back on our screens. This time, the band of friends are separated following Will, Jonathan and Elle’s move to LA, but when a supernatural threat comes back, it might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down and let them live their lives in peace once and for all.

WATCH: Ready for Stranger Things?

The Circle – 4 May

Ready to catfish for your life? The highly addictive reality show is back for another round, this time with a Spice Girls twist - but who will be taking home the mega cash prize? The finale will be landing on 25 May, so be sure to catch up for then!

Summertime – 4 May

The final season of Summertime is nearly here, and sees Summer seems ready to live with the thoughtlessness she has never had, while Dario receives an offer he can’t refuse and Sofia returns with the fear of now being a stranger to her friends.

The Pentaverate – 5 May

Fantasy a mystery? The synopsis reads: "What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"

Clark – 5 May

This intriguing drama follows Clark, a man behind the expression 'Stockholm syndrome' as Sweden falls in love with him despite his criminal activity including attempted murder and attempted bank robberies. Based on Clark Olofsson’s autobiography.

Our Father – 11 May

This documentary is set to blow our minds. After Jacoba Ballard did an at-home DNA test, she discovered seven half-siblings – a number that defied best practices of infertility medicine. Joining together with her fellow relatives, who were all born of sperm donors, the group discover a horrifying secret: Their parents’ fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent.

Savage Beauty – 12 May

The synopsis for this creepy series reads: "Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge."

Bling Empire – 13 May

Did you love Blind Empire the first time round? Our favourite ladies are back with even more luxury than before. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’s rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror – 18 May

In this documentary, Director Choi Jin-seong tells the story of two female students, a group of journalists and the cybercrime police officers who chased down the 'Nth Room', an online criminal network of sexual exploitation.

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – 19 May

True-crime, anyone? In the summer of 1997, the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas shocked Argentina. It ultimately revealed an organised crime network that appeared to involve the country’s political and financial elite.

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 – 20 May

Ready for round three? Love, Death + Robots is back with more terror, imagination and beauty combined in the new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse. Sign us up!

