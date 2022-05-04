Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey lands major new movie role alongside Harry Potter star We can't wait for this!

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is set to star alongside Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs and The Theory of Everything's Felicity Jones in a brand new movie - and it sounds like a far cry from the bonnets and petticoats of the popular period drama!

The actor has landed a role in upcoming comedy movie Maria, which will be written and directed by stand-up comedian turned film-maker Simon Amstell.

Academy Award nominee Felicity will play the title character of Maria, the Anthony Bridgerton actor will play her boyfriend Eddy, and Jason will play her father.

As the synopsis reads: "Struggling to accept her age, her boyfriend's love and her father's indifference, Maria spots an opportunity to feel young, free and desirable at her father's wedding, where she meets Raffy, her new stepbrother. Their obvious, if inconvenient, sexual chemistry is made worse by the news that her father has been diagnosed with a terminal illness."

It will be Jonathan's first major movie role since finding fame on Bridgerton

The film is set to begin shooting in both the UK and US in Autumn 2022, meaning that it will hopefully not clash with Jonathan's busy filming schedule on the Netflix period drama.

Felicity Jones will also star in the new movie

According to his co-star Nicola Coughlan, filming for the third season is set to kick off between June and August this year. She told Women's Wear Daily: "More Bridgerton to come... we're getting into season three this summer... it's about to get really really busy."

Unlike season one's leading man Rege Jean Page, who left the show after his character Simon's relationship with Daphne came to a happy conclusion, Jonathan and his on-screen love interest Simone Ashley will be returning for round three.

Jonathan has teased that it won't be plain sailing for the couple in the new episodes, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "There's going to be complication [ahead]. They're not simple people. I know they will work as a unit, and I know he'll be completely devoted to her, so I'm excited to see that and to explore [that]."

