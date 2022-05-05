Shining Girls: viewers are saying the same thing about Apple TV+'s new show

Shining Girls is Apple TV+'s latest original drama – and it's fair to say that we are obsessed. Starring Elisabeth Moss, the story follows an archivist for a newspaper who is haunted from a brutal attack that left her mentally and physically scarred six years earlier – so when she realises that a murdered woman was attacked by the same man who hurt her, she teams up with a journalist to uncover the truth behind the ritualistic attacks.

So what are viewers saying about the show? While plenty of people are loving it, it has been Jamie Bell's performance as Harper Curtis, the quiet yet haunting serial killer who is stalking women, that has been widely praised.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This entire scene had me on the edge of my seat. Jamie Bell’s performance is terrifying." Another person added: "Ep 1. Not making heads or tails of the storyline as yet but one thing's for sure: Jamie Bell is terrifying." A third person tweeted: "Seriously, Jamie Bell is quite outstanding in #ShiningGirls. That’s how you do a serial killer. No histrionics, no fancy stuff - just a perfectly ordinary guy until the moment he isn’t and it’s terrifying."

How amazing is Jamie Bell in the new series?

Jamie opened up about the role to RadioTimes.com, and was full of praise for his co-star, Elisabeth. He said: "I find acting really hard, you can probably tell! There's a lot of effort that goes into it, so I cannot imagine having to do two or three or four jobs on the set like she does. It’s unbelievable, I don't understand how it happens.

Elisabeth Moss also stars

"I'm always fascinated by actors taking on directing jobs, because I'm always kind of looking at them in the scene going, 'Surely your mind is thinking about 10 different things?' And it is, it's just they happen to be able to also give an incredible performance and do these other things at the same time."

