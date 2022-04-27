Elisabeth Moss stuns in orange suit and bustier for divisive late night appearance Do you agree with the Handmaid's Tale star?

Elisabeth Moss had fans gushing over her latest late night appearance, featuring as one of the guests on the latest installment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actress wore one of her most eye-catching ensembles yet, a bright orange silk suit with an oversized blazer and wide-legged trousers.

VIDEO: The Handmaid's Tale season five trailer

She added a cheeky touch to it with a matching bustier underneath that she'd concealed by buttoning up the blazer, also styling her hair in loose waves.

Elisabeth shared a picture of her look on social media, and fans were quickly smitten, with many of her The Handmaid's Tale co-stars leaving flame emojis and orange hearts.

"You look like sunshine," one commented, with another saying: "Rocking those bold colors," and a third adding: "YES THE MOSS!!! Rock that press tour lady."

While she and Jimmy got off to a fun start, talking about her directing work and latest shows, they then got embroiled in a debate that divided several fans.

Elisabeth popped in orange for her appearance on The Tonight Show

Jimmy first showed the audience a viral video of a man watching a game and dipping his hot dog into his beer, to which Elisabeth responded: "Okay, what is weird about that?"

The late night host wasn't convinced, however, as he clearly thought it was off-putting, and posed a challenge by bringing out a pair of hot dogs and two glasses of beer.

The pair then dipped their own hot dogs into the beer and took a bite, immediately calling it quits because of how bad it ended up tasting.

They instantly started going: "No, no, no, don't do that," with Elisabeth adding: "That guy's insane," and Jimmy saying: "It ruined everything!"

The two decided whether it was worth dipping hot dogs in beer

Fans weren't so sure what side to take, however, as many agreed with the two that the concept seemed disgusting. "No way! This works just with cookies like oreos and milk donuts with coffee," one said.

However, there were quite a few who advocated for how good beer tasted with the stadium staple and even shared other odd combos they were fans of, as another wrote: "I used to dip my sliced bread in soda, coffee and juice."

