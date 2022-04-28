5 Nicole Kidman TV shows that are a must-watch

Nicole Kidman is one of our favorite actresses, and as impressive as her filmography is, the star is also proving herself on the small screen. Although she has only had a few television roles due to her incredible movie career, Nicole always nails it with her choice of TV series. Check out our top recommendations of her shows here…

Roar

Nicole's newest show is seriously impressive. The Apple TV+ show is an anthology series that looks at separate stories from eight different women, with Nicole playing a woman who eats photographs. Why? You'll have to watch and find out, but we will say that we think fans of Black Mirror will love this one.

Big Little Lies

Nicole's first major foray into television was a very successful one. Co-starring alongside Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, the story looks at the events prior to a mysterious murder that has all of the school mums and dads gossiping - and Nicole's character Celeste and her friends are at the centre of the mystery.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on the bestselling novel by Lianne Moriarty, Nicole plays the otherworldly Masha Dmitrichenko who owns a wellness retreat with some big secrets. This one is available on Amazon Prime Video, so get ready to binge-watch!

The Undoing

The show that had everyone talking, if you didn't watch The Undoing the first time around, where have you been?! The story follows a wealthy couple Grace and Jonathan whose lives are turned upside down after Jonathan's lover Elena is found murdered.

Expats

The show is currently in pre-production so we might have a while to wait, but we're already intrigued! The story, based on The Expatriates by Janice Y. K. Lee is set to land on Amazon Prime Video, and follows the lives of an expatriate community.

