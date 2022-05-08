Stacey Solomon confused her Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared a new photo of herself and her fiancé Joe Swash.

The couple stood smiling at each other in a field of flowers, with Joe in black tie and mum-of-four Stacey looking fabulous in a distinctly bridal-looking outfit.

The floaty long white playsuit with a stunning beaded front could have easily been worn for the Loose Women star's wedding, and several of her fans commented that the couple looked like they'd just walked down the aisle!

"Had to read the caption… thought you had got married! Looking lovely Stacey and Joe too," one wrote.

Others chimed in: "I was about to say I love her wedding outfit," "I thought the same," "Omg I thought these were wedding photos… beautiful x," and: "WEDDING vibes."

As Stacey's caption made clear, however, the couple were actually headed to the TV BAFTAs, where her popular BBC1 show Sort Your Life Out is nominated in the Features category.

The engaged couple looked so lovely

Revealing her nerves and gratitude in the heartfelt message, the star wrote: "Here we go… Off to the BAFTAs with my best friend. Couldn’t do any of it without you. Never felt so nervous & proud… No matter what I’m so grateful to even have been nominated.

"Never ever ever did I think I’d be saying that. Thank you all for your constant kindness and support. To the moon and back. Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from your BAFTA-nominated neat freak."

Presenter Stacey is nominated for a BAFTA

Stacey sweetly finished her message with crying-laughing and prayer hands emojis.

Almost two weeks ago, she shared with fans that she had found the wedding dress of her dreams. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old looked tearful but happy as she smiled for a mirror selfie.

She wore a veil and held the bodice of a dress against her chest. In the second photo, she was joined by her sister. "Today I chose my wedding dress," she shared. "And I never want to forget this feeling…"

