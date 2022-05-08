Lorraine Kelly makes cheeky dig at Boris Johnson on-stage at TV BAFTAs The TV star presented an award on Sunday

Lorraine Kelly made a dig at Boris Johnson while presenting an award at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards awards on Sunday night.

Approaching the podium to present the award for News Coverage, the ITV star said: "Hello, and a special hello to Boris, I'm Lorraine. Lovely to see you."

The tongue-in-cheek comment comes after the 62-year-old was snubbed by the Prime Minister during Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain.

Following his interview with Susanna Reid on the programme, Boris asked who longtime television host Lorraine was before her breakfast show began.

"Who's Lorraine?" Boris quipped, before Susanna responded: "Who's Lorraine? Lorraine's a legend."

Lorraine made a dig at Boris Johnson during the TV BAFTAs

Susanna addressed Boris' comment the following day on Wednesday's show. Chatting to Lorraine via video link, she said: "Lorraine, there is always a moment which I call, the Lorraine moment. Yesterday was the Lorraine moment to end all Lorraine moments, wasn't it?"

The Scottish TV star replied: "It was very funny. Look, I don't expect people to know who I am, I really, really don't but I just thought that - Do you not think, Susanna, he thought I was waiting in the wings to jump on him, to interview him because he looked frightened as if I was going to run in? I don't know."

The Prime Minister snubbed the Scottish TV star on GMB

The GMB host then responded: "I think he thought it was a joke to say that and I think he actually does [know who you are] because otherwise, he's the only person in the country who doesn't know who Lorraine Kelly is."

When asked whether Boris knew who Lorraine was, his official spokesperson told The Telegraph: "The Prime Minister wasn't fully across ITV's daytime line-up this morning, but you'll appreciate he has a number of issues to deal with."

BAFTA TV Awards airs on BBC One on Sunday 8 May at 6pm.

