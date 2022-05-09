Grace viewers take issue with latest episode

ITV's much-loved detective drama, Grace, continued on Sunday night with another drama-filled episode, but viewers have taken issue with one aspect of the instalment.

The series, which has been adapted from Peter James' award-winning novels, stars John Simm as tenacious detective Roy Grace, who is plagued with the mysterious disappearance of his wife as he investigates crimes in and around Brighton.

The latest episode saw the Brighton police discover human remains in a storm drain, with the body's description leading Grace to think that the deceased could be his missing wife.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the instalment, claiming that the drama is "hard to follow". One person wrote: "Cor, this is a bit convoluted. I think ITV have overestimated how easy this is to follow #Grace," while another added: "If you haven't read the books, I'd imagine that #Grace is a bit hard to follow."

A third viewer commented: "Really confused as to who everyone is."

Some viewers felt the episode was "hard to follow"

However, not all viewers were left baffled by the episode, with many praising the compelling plot. One person tweeted: "Really loving #Grace on @ITV really gripping," while another added: "Really enjoying #Grace on @ITV, John Simm is excellent as the troubled detective but big up to @Cparks1976 as Norman Potting for the corking moments of levity."

A third fan commented: "This is soooooo the best thing, what Sunday nights were made for #Grace."

While ITV is yet to confirm a new series of the detective drama, fans will be happy to know that John is willing to reprise his role for years to come.

Many fans praised the "gripping" episode

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, the actor admitted that he wasn't "at all" hesitant about taking a role that he could be attached to for a prolonged period of time.

"I'm more than happy to keep playing him if people want to keep watching the show," he said.

Grace continues on ITV on Sundays at 8pm.

