Will there be a second series of the ITV drama DI Ray? Here's everything we know about the future of the series starring Parminder Nagra…

After four consecutive nights that have kept us glued to the sofa, DI Ray drew to a close on Thursday night.

The finale saw justice served and Rachita's ex-fiancé jailed for his involvement in the organised crime group that killed Imran Aziz, Anjuli Kapoor, Karl Shaw and her colleague DS Tony Khatri. But will the ITV series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

While there is no official news on whether a second series of DI Ray is in the works, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that the show's executive producer Jed Mercurio does too.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Line of Duty creator was asked whether he thinks the show could return, to which he responded: "Yes, definitely, this character could definitely come back for further investigations.

"We all really loved working together, and we've got incredible support from ITV for the ambition of the series," he continued. "We'd all be thrilled if we got the opportunity to do more."

Jed Mercurio has opened up about the future of the series starring Parminder Nagra

If a second series is commissioned, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a while to see it land on screens, given that series one has only just finished airing.

Fans are certainly hoping that series two is in the works, and many have been taking to Twitter to praise the drama. One wrote: "I don't tend to watch these ITV week long police series, but I'm so glad I decided to watch #DIRay this week. @ParminderNagra was outstanding throughout. Hope there's more to come….. catch up with it if you missed it folks!"

Another agreed, writing: "There has to be a second series of #DIRay. Excellent first series," while a third said: "Brilliant series, hopefully S2 next year...#DIRay."

