We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Even when she's not on Loose Women or This Morning, we can't wait to see what Ruth Langsford is wearing, and she blew us away with her latest look.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford's secret to staying fit and it's only £16

The presenter stunned with a lift selfie when she posed up a storm in a chic denim jacket, black skinny jeans and a white T-shirt, that had a heart printed across it. She only gave a small glimpse at her shoes in the snap, which was set to the tune of The Only Way Is Up, as Ruth prepared to ascend in the elevator to the QVC studios.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns in skinny jeans and heels

Her hair was styled to perfection as always, as she rocked her signature bob style.

READ: Ruth Langsford makes surprise health revelation prompted by son Jack

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes glam up for surprising dinner date

And she had a lot with her, bringing two full suitcases and an overflowing maroon bag. We can't wait to see what she has in them!

The jacket is available from her QVC range, and while Ruth styled out the darker blue version, there is one available in a lighter shade.

Ruth looked amazing in her outfit

The item features a button closure, side slot pockets, front patch pockets and buttoned cuffs, and is perfect for the fair weather that the UK is currently experiencing.

WOW: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom glow up will amaze you

SEE: Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible beauty transformation

It comes in at a reasonable £39.99, but is also available for purchase with three smaller payments of £13.33.

Denim Jacket, £39.99, QVC

SHOP NOW

Earlier this week, she returned to the Loose Women studios and the presenter stepped out in a bubblegum pink suit, layering her colourful co-ord over a white top. Dressed to the nines, she polished off her outfit with pale pink stilettos and a glittering silver necklace.

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes soak up the sun following lavish Greek vacation

PHOTOS: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m Surrey home they're considering leaving – inside

As for her hair and makeup, Ruth wore her bouncy bob down in a sleek, straight style and sported a glowing complexion.

Teaming a smokey eye shadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, the TV star's makeup perfectly complemented the pastel hues of her suit.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.