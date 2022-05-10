James Martin reveals why he's ruled out marriage and babies with girlfriend Louise Davies The celebrity chef has been in a relationship with TV producer girlfriend since 2011

Although he's a regular face on TV, James Martin prefers to keep out of the spotlight when it comes to his personal life. The celebrity chef and TV presenter has been in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011, but has no plans to propose or start a family.

When asked about plans to walk down the aisle, James, 47, told the Sunday People in 2019: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

WATCH: James Martin makes pasta for his village

The Home Comforts star explained that he prefers to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Corvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

"My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?" he said.

James and Louise have been dating since 2011

James also revealed that he and his long-term partner Louise are not planning a family, with the celebrity chef instead preferring to focus on work. James met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010.

While the chef didn't win big on the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer and the pair have been dating since 2011. The couple tend to keep a low profile, with James rarely speaking about his girlfriend in public or sharing photos of her on social media.

James admitted he is not planning a family

Despite focusing on his job, James admitted that he is cutting back his workload. He decided to quit his presenting role on Saturday Kitchen in 2017 after witnessing a man fall to his sudden death. The traumatic incident forced him to reassess his work-life balance, with James explaining: "I was doing a gig abroad and I was chatting to a gentleman the same age as me with a similar work ethic, really keen on work. He went on stage literally five minutes after I spoke to him to do an awards ceremony and he died before he hit the floor."

The presenter, who was speaking on Loose Women, continued: "Just all of us were in total shock, and I got back on the plane and thought, 'Now I'm going to re-address the balance.'" The star also said that he is back cooking in his restaurant, something that he "loves".

