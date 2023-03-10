Why this year will be James Martin's most ambitious one to date

James Martin is undeniably one of the most in-demand chefs on television, having fronted primetime weekend television for over the past few decades. And now it seems this year could be the celebrity's most ambitious one to date.

With numerous cookbooks, countless TV series and two restaurants to his name, the 50-year-old is set to go on another nationwide tour.

James has a busy 2023 planned

During a recent interview with Great British Life, James touched upon the next 12 months and divulged: "I think 2023 will be my busiest year ever looking at what I've got on the horizon.

"We did a nationwide tour in 2021 and we're going again this year with theatres and palladiums booked. ITV want me to go abroad for a series again – we couldn't do that for two years so that's on the cards."

He added: "And we're expanding the restaurant business so we're going to be going from two sites, possibly to seven, in the space of six months with the first opening in January."

The chef has been with TV producer Louise since 2011

Luckily for James, he has his girlfriend Louise Davies by his side to support all his endeavours. The couple, who have been together since 2011, were recently pictured - in photos obtained by the Express - casually walking together arm-in-arm during an outing to Mayfair.

TV producer Louise looked beautiful in a colourful animal-printed coat, while James put on a dapper display in a smart waistcoat and hat.

The fact James' tour is going ahead is a relief for the star, who last December revealed the health issue placing it in doubt - see his update below:

While James has been quite open about his professional life, he tends to keep his personal life quite private. They first met when James appeared on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010.

Despite their busy careers, the couple have been spotted together at various public events, including the Wimbledon tennis championships and the Goodwood Festival of Speed

