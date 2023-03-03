James Martin inundated with messages as he shares exciting news The host of James Martin's Saturday Morning is hitting the road!

James Martin has become a household name in the UK, thanks to his warm personality and down-to-earth cooking style - often showcased on our TV screens on Saturday mornings.

So, it comes as no surprise that fans were delighted when the celebrity chef announced he was going to hit the road with a brand new tour.

"Wow, one year ago today about to start the 2022 UK tour… and today is the day I start putting together the 2023 tour for October/November," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait! Limited seats available click link in my bio for more info and see you out there!"

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I took my dad to see you last year and I got us tickets to see you again this year! Can't wait." Another said: "Loved seeing you in 2022, can't wait to come and see you in Liverpool later this year, your shows are so much fun."

Although the tour kicks off in October, fans will also be given another opportunity to meet James in person at the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival in July.

James shared these photos on Instagram

The family-owned festival will also welcome the likes of Gino D'Acampo and Si King from the Hairy Bikers, where guests can watch them in action, creating their favourite dishes and be ready to learn, laugh and be inspired as they entertain the crowd.

About the festival, James said: "Why should you come to the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival? Quite simply, it is the best food festival there is.

"I've been doing this festival since it started… and it is phenomenal. It is a privilege to be part of it. We've got a Big Top, and amazing kitchen and people love it. It is the best!"

