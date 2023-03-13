James Martin flooded with support as he remembers late friend in heartbreaking post The ITV star looked up to French chef Michel Roux

James Martin was flooded with support after he paid tribute to one of his heroes in the cooking world - late French chef Michel Roux.

Taking to his social media pages to reflect on the culinary extraordinaire, who passed away in March 2020, the ITV chef shared a series of throwback snaps with Michel.

"Another year passes. I will never forget you my friend…" he wrote. "Thanks for your advice, support, vision, loyalty and drinking the best wines in my cellar…will see you one day for another glass or two X."

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their sadness, with one writing: "I can't believe another year has gone by. Sending you big hugs." Another said: "You could see the amazing affection and respect you had for each other, very special! Sending big hugs James."

A third post read: "Loved seeing you two together at his home in the South of France - what a warm and kind mentor he was . So lovely you keep his memory alive James - well done you x."

The heartbreaking tribute James uploaded on social media

A fourth person added: "Oh you just feel the love James, we should all learn from loving one another and we would have a better life together."

French-born restaurateur Michel passed away, aged 79, after battling a long-standing lung condition back in 2020. At the time, James tweeted: "Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend... words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life...

"He taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do... Michel I love you, always have and always will. Take care my friend and I will see you soon."

