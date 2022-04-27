Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran joining the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Justin Bieber dropping a surprise new track.

We're also talking about Charli XCX's new track which features in a brand new trailer and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher sending love to his bandmate, Bonehead, after the guitarist announced his cancer diagnosis. Tune into your Tuesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Ed Sheeran is just one of the many big names who have been confirmed to perform as part of the Queen's Pageant to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will take place on Sunday 5 June and will see Ed join the likes of Sir Cliff Richard, Bill Bailey and many other famous faces considere d national treasures as they process down The Mall to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne. The upcoming performance will be split into acts that will also feature military personnel, key workers and volunteers to tell a four-part story.

Ed Sheeran is joining the Jubilee celebrations

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has sent words of support to his former bandmate Paul Arthurs, also known as Bonehead, after the guitarist revealed his cancer diagnosis. Bonehead took to Twitter to reveal the news stating he was undergoing treatment for tonsil cancer and that he was gutted to miss the upcoming gigs. Liam posted a tribute on Twitter stating he was sending big love to his bandmate and wished him a speedy recovery.

After much speculation, Willow and Yungblud are thought to be finally dropping their highly-anticipated collaboration. Yungblud excited his fans when he shared a photo of the pair on his Instagram, teasing that something was coming on May 6th. Willow also posted to her socials – seemingly confirming the pair's new music. It comes months after the duo were first pictured in the studio together with Yungblud teasing that something was in the works and we can't wait to hear more.

Charli XCX's new track features on a new soundtrack

Charli XCX is on a roll recently particularly with the release of her latest album, Crash, and now her latest track Hot Girl has been previewed to fans. The song, which features on her new record which dropped last month, appears on a brand new trailer for the upcoming release of new horror film, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The film is due for release in August.

And Justin Bieber has dropped a surprise new track but it's not what fans were expecting. The Peaches star released, I Feel Funny, along with an accompanying music video which took just 15 minutes to shoot. But it turns out the song, which only runs for a minute and a half, is thought to be a pre-release teaser for his other upcoming track, Honest, which features Don Toliver and is out soon.

