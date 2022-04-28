The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Wilde served legal papers on stage at Don't Worry Darling event HELLO!'s Podcast has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Olivia Wilde being served legal papers on stage as she introduced her new film, Don't Worry Darling, and Lady Gaga's new music for the upcoming Top Gun reboot.

Not only that, we're talking about The Wanted re-releasing their song, Gold Forever, in tribute to Tom Parker and Stormzy's plans for a big comeback. Tune into your Tuesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

Lady Gaga has shared fresh details about her upcoming song which will appear on the soundtrack for the new Top Gun Movie, Maverick. The Born This Way star wrote on Instagram that the track, titled Hold My Hand, was years in the making, and shared her gratitude to the movie's lead actor Tom Cruise for the opportunity. Gaga added the song, which she described as a love letter to the world, will drop on the 3rd of May.

Lady Gaga is releasing a new song for the upcoming Top Gun movie

Olivia Wilde was served with legal papers while presenting her new movie, Don't Worry Darling, live on stage at the 2022 CinemaCon. The actress and director, who was appearing at the Coliseum in Las Vegas to present the film, was handed an envelope of documents which Deadline reported as custody papers from her ex-fiance Jason Sudekis, with whom Olivia shares two children. Olivia and the Ted Lasso star split at the end of 2020 and she is now dating Harry Styles, who stars in the new film as the leading role.

Olivia Wilde was served legal papers while on stage in Las Vegas

Travis Scott is slated to perform publicly for the first time since the tragic events of Astroworld Festival. The rapper, who kept a low profile following the incident which saw ten people lose their lives and hundreds more injured, will be performing at Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in November. Travis has been beginning to put on small, private sets in recent weeks, most recently at Coachella, but has mostly kept out of the spotlight.

The Wanted have re-released their hit song, Gold Forever, in honour of their late band member Tom Parker who passed away aged 33 last month. The group announced on social media that they had created an acoustic version of the song for Tom's recent memorial service, but after receiving huge praise on the track decided to release it as a single. Gold Forever For Tom is out now and all proceeds are going to the Brain Tumour Charity.

The Wanted re-released their song, Gold Forever, in honour of Tom Parker

And after confirming his third album is due to drop later this year, Stormzy's planning his big comeback with a star-studded music video. The rapper is thought to have reached out to very famous celebrities such as David Beckham, Emilia Clarke and Lewis Hamilton for the project which is filming in London this week. We're looking forward to seeing more!

