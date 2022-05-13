The CW viewers outraged as seven popular dramas canceled - details Naomi, Dynasty and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies have been axed

The CW have announced that they have canceled seven of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren't happy!

The US channel has confirmed that the likes of Naomi, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, Dynasty and Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies will not be returning for new seasons in the fall.

While superhero drama Naomi and reboot 4400 have been brought to an end after a single season, Dynasty - also a reboot of an 80s prime time soap opera of the same name - will be ending after five seasons.

Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed and Legacies, the latter of which has not even begun airing its final season yet, will all be wrapping up with four seasons. The cancellation of Legacies ends the channel's 13-year run as the home of a Vampire Diaries-related show.

Charmed is among the shows that have been axed by the US network

Taking to Twitter to react to the news one, fan said: "WHAT??!! How can ⁦@TheCW⁩ cancel #InTheDark and #RoswellNM when they haven't even aired yet?? Those are two of my favorite #CW shows & summer shows."

"The CW cancellations…they may as well cancel the entire channel bc what is even left," another wrote, followed by a crying face emoji. A third added: "Did CW just cancel 96% of all their shows?" while someone else joked: "CW now stands for Cancel Wildly."

Meanwhile, it's not all bad news over at The CW as it's been revealed that the likes of All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker have been renewed for 2022.

Meanwhile, three brand new series will be making their debut on the channel in the fall. DC Comics-based superhero series Gotham Knights, Walker prequel Walker: Independence and Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters have all been given series orders following the success of their pilots.

