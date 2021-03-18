The Repair Shop: Who is Steve Fletcher's partner?

The Repair Shop is adored by fans for many reasons, but the experts themselves are a big part of the charm. Each has their own speciality and voice that they bring to the show.

One such cast member is Steve Fletcher. The expert works in the shop as a horologist, helping to fix and restore the clocks and watches that are brought onto the show by contributors. But what about when Steve isn't busy working on the show? Meet his partner and family here…

Who is Steve Fletcher's partner?

By the looks of social media, Steve's partner is Mel and while not much is known about her, the presenter has given his followers a glimpse into his life at home.

Back in November, Steve spoke about life in lockdown with Mel with a rare photo of the two of them. In the post, which was a cute selfie of the pair, Steve wrote in the caption: "Mel and I are keeping up the daily walks back on home turf! Looking forward to settling down to watch @therepairshop this evening."

Steve with his partner, Mel

Steve has also revealed in the past that his partner played a hand at him securing his role on the BBC programme. Talking to the BBC, Steve said: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show."

He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from [producer] Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

Does Steve Fletcher have children?

Yes! Steve shared a sweet family photo in December 2020 which showed the TV star alongside his children on holiday in Cornwall. In the caption, Steve took the opportunity to tell his followers a bit about his family. "Keeping the family theme going today," he began, adding: "I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

Steve shared this family snap on Instagram

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year (these photos were taken a few years apart). With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company."

What else is there to know about Steve Fletcher's family?

As well as Steve's close bond with his loved ones away from the show, the presenter also keeps family close when it comes to work. Fellow Repair Shop expert and equestrian Suzie happens to be his sister.

Steve with his sister and fellow Repair Shop expert, Suzie

Steve began working on the show before Suzie, and was one of the reasons his sister was keen to join. On joining the Repair Shop team, she told the BBC: "Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.'

"I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team [...] I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with."

