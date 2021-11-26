Chloe Madeley shares first picture after dad Richard returns home from I'm a Celebrity castle Richard was home by Thursday night

Chloe Madeley reassured fans about her father Richard Madeley after his surprise exit from I'm a Celebrity on Thursday, just four days after the show began.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old gave her fans an update and also shared a picture following their reunion.

"Thanks for all your lovely messages. Dad's absolutely fine, we've been speaking to him all day and ultimately, he's just livid he can't go back into camp because of Covid restrictions."

She continued: "He did himself proud, though. He worked hard and was his calm, collected, kind and funny self."

Richard enjoyed a McDonalds meal

At nearly midnight, Chloe then shared a picture of a half-eaten McDonalds meal and added: "He's home," followed by a love heart and laughing emoji.

She also tagged her brother Jack, confirming that he was also there to welcome his dad home.

Jack also spoke out about Richard leaving the show, admitting he was "gutted for him".

Chloe shared a message with fans after Richard's exit

"Thanks so much for all the lovely messages about dad – he's absolutely fine and back to his usual irrepressibly chirpy self!

"Gutted to him – he was doing so well and just loving it. We're so proud and watching him each night this week was one of the funniest things I can remember."

He ended his message by adding: "Cheers to the ace @imacelebrity crew for giving him (and us) such a laugh over the last few days. And good luck to all the other celebs and their fams watching nervously at home. Well jel – seriously x."

Before his exit, an ITV spokesperson for the show said of Richard: ""Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."