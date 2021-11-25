Richard Madeley rushed to hospital after falling ill on I'm a Celebrity

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital on Thursday after falling ill on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. An ITV spokesperson confirmed that he had taken poorly in the early hours of the morning.

They said: "Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service told the Evening Standard: "We were called at 5.43am this morning, Thursday November 25, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy. We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital."

It has yet to be confirmed whether Richard will be able to re-join his campmates on the programme. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

Richard became ill a day after taking part in the show's 'Kitchen Nightmares' trial, in which he fought through routing fruit and fish guts, to win meals for the camp. He secured four stars. Viewers took to Twitter to express their at the seemingly impossible trial, as Richard was unable to untie the knots around the stars.

One person tweeted: "The trial Richard Madeley just did was impossible. No way was anybody ever going to get all those stars. They don’t want them to eat too well this year," while another added: "Ridiculous and impossible trial for Richard Madeley. You knew it wasn’t happening with the time given, even after skipping sections. GET REAL."

While many viewers were unhappy with the trial set for Richard, some fans of the show found the challenge entertaining and cited Ant and Dec’s commentary as a particular highlight. One person tweeted: "Omg @antanddec just been howling at your commentary during Richard's trial, nearly wet myself #ImACeleb," while another person added: "Ant and Dec during Richard’s trial were absolute gold."

