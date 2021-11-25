Richard Madeley confirms exit from I'm a Celebrity after being rushed to hospital The star has said he's feeling absolutely fine following his hospital stay

Richard Madeley has issued a statement after being rushed to hospital from the I'm a Celebrity castle. Unfortunately, he has confirmed that he will be leaving the show after breaking the show's COVID regulations.

His message read: "Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

"Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle."

He added: "Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life."

A spokesperson for the show said: "Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series."

The star was taken to hospital on Thursday

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service previously told the Evening Standard: "We were called at 5.43am this morning, Thursday November 25, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy. We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital."

