Richard Madeley opens up about fellow campmate Naughty Boy: 'No one likes a moaner' The series has been fraught with complications so far

Richard Madeley has opened up about his fellow I'm a Celebrity campmate Naughty Boy, who has received considerable backlash from viewers after struggling in the camp, including going to bed early after his fellow campmates made dinner when he wanted to, falling out with Frankie Bridge over rice, and threatening to leave the show after tensions rose during his stay in the 'camp clink'.

MORE: GMB's Richard Madeley and wife Judy's picturesque home of 25 years

Richard has opened up about his time on the show since being forced to leave after leaving the COVID bubble for a brief hospital stay, and opened up about Naughty Boy. Writing about his experience on The Telegraph, he said: "Who will win? It’s anybody’s game, but I’d feel surer saying who won’t. Naughty Boy has been complaining, and misses his mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chloe and Judy Finnigan laugh at Richard Madeley on I'm A Celebrity

"He has his reasons, but from the outside that looks pathetic; viewers never like a moaner. Arlene is suffering a bit, too. She’s cold, and longs to see her daughters, so I’m not sure she’ll be long for it either."

Richard said that Naughty Boy has his reasons for struggle on show

Viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss Naughty Boy's time on the show, with one writing: "I'm sure he is a nice boy but he is very touchy bless him," while another added: "Don’t know why everyone’s begging naughty boy to stay. He’s threatened to go so many times just let him."

RELATED: Chloe Madeley shares first picture after dad Richard returns home from I'm a Celebrity castle

A third person wrote: "I feel for him, i think he lacks confidence and might struggle with mental health - this is probably not the right environment for him, but i certainly don't have a single bad word to say about him. He's harmless."

Richard opened up about his jungle experience

Even Ant and Dec have poked fun at the situation, with Ant pretending to read scripts for the upcoming shows, saying: "Hello...welcome to I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! where Naughty Boy is thinking about leaving." Dec chimed in: "There you go, exciting stuff."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.