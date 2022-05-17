The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles makes rare comment about One Direction bandmates

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Harry Styles getting candid in a new interview, plus the return of N Dubz!

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Coldplay speak out after their recent tour criticism

Not only that, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make their marriage official and the Queen makes another surprise appearance. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Harry Styles has opened up about his love for his former One Direction band mates in a very candid interview with Zane Lowe ahead of the release of his new album. The singer, who is set to drop Harry's House later this month, told the Apple Music host that he couldn't have navigated their fame without them, adding he felt really lucky that they always had each other as a unit to keep each other in check. In another moment, Harry also revealed that having therapy at the time helped him open doors in his mind ahead of going solo.

MORE: Bridgerton: Does Penelope Featherington end up with Colin Bridgerton?

MORE: First Strictly Come Dancing contestant has signed up for 2022 show - report

Harry's third album is out soon

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was unhappy with the band's touring schedule before his death, according to friends. Pearl Jam drummer, Matt Cameron, told Rolling Stone that the musician had voiced concerns about keeping up with the group's string of concerts after hitting the road again following the pandemic, however, representatives for the band have strongly denied these claims. Taylor was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota in March shortly before they were due to go on stage.

N Dubz are back together! The trio announced their reunion on social media and shared a snippet of their upcoming new track, Charmer, which is out very soon. The band, who enjoyed huge success in the late noughties with hits such as Playing With Fire and I Swear, will also embark on a UK tour to coincide with their comeback with a string of shows kicking off in November.

N Dubz are back with new music an a UK tour

After getting hitched in Vegas last month, Kravis are now legally married. Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and reality star Kourtney Kardashian headed to Santa Barbara court house to legally tie the knot just a few weeks after their private ceremony in Las Vegas without a license. The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, shared a string of photos on social media after the ceremony, looking more in love than ever.

The Queen has made another surprise outing, this time to the capital to open the highly-anticipated Elizabeth Line with her son, Prince Edward. The monarch went along to London Paddington's station to mark the completion of the new Crossrail line which will open to the public on the 24 May. Despite her recent mobility issues, the Queen stunned commuters and railway staff with her appearance after travelling up from Windsor for the engagement.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.