The Daily Lowdown: Sam Ryder basks in Eurovision glory

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're Sam Ryder's immense Eurovision success after landing the UK in second place at the annual song contest.

We're also discussing the Billboard Awards 2022 and the Queen's appearance at the Jubilee celebrations which also welcomed a certain Top Gun star. Tune into Monday's Daily Lowdown below...

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

The biggest names in music headed to Las Vegas for this year's Billboard Music Awards but it was Machine Gun Kelly who had everyone talking. The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, sparked conversation when he took to the stage to perform his track Twin Flame and dedicated the song to his "wife", actress Megan Fox, even though the pair, who got engaged in January, are yet to announce they’ve tied the knot. The artist then added the track was for their "unborn child", causing even more confusion from the crowds, leading many to believe they could be expecting their first baby together.

After huge success in Turin, Eurovision star Sam Ryder has landed back in the UK following his triumphant second place score in the 2022 song contest. The singer, whose track Space Man wowed both the crowds in Italy and viewers at home, had a historic night and took the UK to the top of the score board, eventually coming in second place to Ukraine following the TV vote, with an impressive 466 points. Sam, who is the most successful UK Eurovision entry in over two decades, told fans he couldn't be happier following the result and sent huge love to the "glorious" Ukrainian winners, Kalush Orchestra.

Little Mix have officially begun their hiatus. The trio wrapped their highly-anticipated Confetti tour after an emotional performance at London's O2 Arena, as the girls told the audience how grateful they were for their fans. The band have decided to go their separate ways to pursue solo careers, with all three signing individual record contracts, but they insist Little Mix will return.

Ariana Grande fans might be waiting a while for new music as the singer has said she's putting her solo career on hold while she concentrates on acting. The Thank U Next star is about to commence filming for her role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of Broadway musical, Wicked, which is due for release in 2024. Ariana told her fans candidly she has not yet started working on the follow-up to her previous album, Positions, stating all of her attention is going to her first major movie role.

Tom Cruise attended the Jubilee Celebrations in Windsor on Sunday

And it was a night where royalty and Hollywood joined forces as the Queen attended a very star-studded Jubilee celebration at Windsor Castle. The Monarch arrived at the equestrian event in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee and was joined by some very big names including Dame Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis, who both contributed to the performance of A Gallop Through History, as well as movie megastar, Tom Cruise who said he was honoured to be taking part. The Top Gun star introduced the Kings Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, during the programme.

