Rebel Wilson causes a stir in wet-look leggings as fans all notice this The star had fans flipping out

Rebel Wilson sparked another fan frenzy on Friday with a video clip which had her social media followers on the edge of their seats.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram to share a short video of herself leaping into the Labor Day weekend and while she looked toned and energised in lycra leggings, it wasn't her physical appearance which got fans talking.

In the post, Rebel was animatedly running towards the camera leaving a Jeep and a building, both sporting the Avengers symbol on them, in her wake.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson enjoys thrill-seeking date at the fun fair

Fans all chimed in convinced it was Rebel's way of teasing them that she was going to be in a new Marvel movie. They wrote: "Is this a clue that you will be in a marvel series?" while another asked: "Does this mean something? Are you going to be a part of the MCU?" and a third said: "Omg yes please!!! Totally here for this."

Rebel gave nothing more away, but it was clear her legions of fans are eager for her to join the comic book franchise.

Rebel's fans were convinced she's hinting at a new Marvel role

It would be another string on Rebel's impressive bow as she's conquered so much since cracking Hollywood more than a decade ago.

She's not only starred in numerous movies, she's also produced and directed, and Rebel recently wrapped filming on her first non-comedic film, The Almond and the Seahorse, too.

The Australian star is now worth a cool $22million but said she came to America with practically nothing.

"When I moved to America I had to start all over," she revealed while shooting an advert for Pay Better, for Afterpay.

Rebel has lost 75lbs

"It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

Rebel has also underone a huge health overhaul over the last 18 months and has lost 75lbs. She ecently revealed that one of the best things she did before she started her weight loss journey was to learn to heal from the power of self-love tthrough book Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi.

