Viewers point out glaring error in new Netflix film Senior Year – did you spot it? Rebel Wilson plays a former cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life in the movie

Senior Yea, starring Australian actress Rebel Wilson alongside This is Us actor Justin Hartley and nineties icon Alicia Silverstone, has gone down a treat with viewers since making its debut on Netflix last week.

However, while enjoying the new movie, one fan with quite an encyclopedic knowledge of early noughties pop was quick to point out a huge error the film had made.

They wrote on Twitter: "Watching #SeniorYear on @Netflix and already a blatant error. They used A Moment Like This by @KellyClarkson in the cheer routine…in May 2002…when it came out in September 2002. Oops. @RebelWilson haha."

And it turns out that the Kelly Clarkson tune isn't the only song used in the film that wasn't actually released during the time of the film's events. Avril Lavigne's earworm hit Sk8 Boi, which was also used in a flashback scene set in May 2002, was also not released until September.

Did you spot the mistake in one of the film's flashback scenes?

Despite this, viewers have been enjoying the film's nostalgic - and mostly accurate - noughties and late nineties soundtrack.

"Omg the #SeniorYear soundtrack is so lit and Rebel Wilson is killing it. She's So High, Candy by Mandy Moore, You Drive Me Crazy by Queen Britney, Man I Feel Like A Woman by Queen Shania. I love this movie," someone commented, and another said: "My 2000s heart was SO happy watching Senior Year on @Netflix. The music. The outfits."

So will you be watching? The official synopsis for the film reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her, and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

