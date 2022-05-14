Viewers all saying the same thing about Rebel Wilson's new Netflix film Senior Year See what viewers have been saying about the new streaming comedy here...

Rebel Wilson's new movie Senior Year only landed on Netflix on Friday but has already skyrocketed to the streaming platform's top trending films.

The film stars the Australian actress as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for two decades, alongside This is Us's Justin Hartley and Clueless actress and nineties icon Alicia Silverstone. But is the film worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying here…

WATCH: See the trailer for Rebel Wilson's new Netflix comedy Senior Year

Sharing their thoughts on Twitter, many viewers were full of praise for the film - and Rebel's performance in particular. One wrote: "Currently watching #SeniorYear on @netflix. It is absolutely hilarious and @RebelWilson is absolutely marvelous. Her comic timing is spot on."

Another echoed this writing: "Just watched Senior Year on Netflix and I'm just gonna say I actually loved it. I was worried it would be just like a teen drama show. But it tackled so many things and made me cry more than I want to admit. Give it a watch!"

In the film Rebel plays a former cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life ​​​​​​​

A third added: "#SeniorYear is actually decent! There are some heartfelt and nostalgic moments that are quite good. Rebel Wilson and the whole cast give solid performances. There are some things that could've worked better and given more depth to the story, but it was solid for Netflix. 6/10."

Will you be checking out the new comedy?

Viewers were also loving the flick's nostalgic soundtrack. "Omg the #SeniorYear soundtrack is so lit and Rebel Wilson is killing it. She's So High, Candy by Mandy Moore, You Drive Me Crazy by Queen Britney, Man I Feel Like A Woman by Queen Shania. I love this movie," someone commented and another said: "My 2000s heart was SO happy watching Senior Year on @netflix. The music. The outfits."

So will you be watching? The official synopsis for the film reads: "She's the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma.

"Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen."

