The Daily Lowdown: Lana Del Rey teases 'angry' new sound for upcoming album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Lana Del Rey's new sound and Megan Thee Stallion teasing the release date of her second album.

Not only that, Billie Eilish has her next TV appearance lined up and Paolo Nutini announces a string of shows.

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Lana Del Rey has said her new material for her upcoming ninth studio album will feature a very different sound. The Video Games star, whose latest track, Watercolour Eyes, featured on HBO's recent series of Euphoria, said she's been recording on her phone on a Voice Notes app to capture raw emotion. The Grammy-nominee described her process as a meditative practice, adding some of the new tracks are controversial and angry. There's not yet a release date for the long-awaiting record but we'll keep you posted.

Late rapper Notorious BIG will be commemorated in his hometown for what would have been his 50th birthday. Biggie, who was born Christopher Wallace, will appear on the iconic Empire State Building on the 21 May with a video montage of some of his biggest hits. The landmark will also light up in red and white with an illuminated crown spinning around its centre, representing the late artist's 'King of New York' status. Biggie died in 1997 aged 24 from injuries caused by gunshot wounds.

Billie Eilish is set to sit down for a candid chat with David Letterman for his fourth season of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. But it seems the pair are having some fun, too. A teaser for the new episode sees the celebrities take part in some go-karting before sitting down for an interview, no doubt about Billie's huge success including her recent Oscar win and seven Grammy nods for this year's award season. The Netflix show will air on the streaming platform on 20 May.

Megan Thee Stallion's new album is out soon

It sounds like Megan Thee Stallion fans won't have to wait much longer for her second album, as the star has said that the record is 95% complete. Megan, whose shot to fame with her first album, Good News, teased the news while appearing at the Webby Awards, telling press although she's told her fans "nothing" about the upcoming record, she was keen to tease the "hotties" that the album will be out soon.

And singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced a new UK and European tour for later this year after a five-year break. The artist, whose last live appearance was in his hometown in 2017, shared the news to coincide with his new album, Last Night in the Bittersweet, which is out on the 23 May. Paolo will head up and down the country for the show taking place at a number of venues including at London's Alexandra Palace and Edinburgh's O2 Academy later this year.

