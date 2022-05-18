Francesca Shillcock
Star of stage and screen, Nicola Walker, is hugely popular thanks to her roles in The Split and more. But when is the actress back on screen? Here's the details…
Nicola Walker has been wowing audiences with her performance as Hannah Walker in The Split in recent weeks, but now that the show is over, many are wondering when the actress will be back on screens.
MORE: The Split series three: here's the heartbreaking finale explained
Fortunately for fans, Nicola has been busy filming another BBC drama which sounds amazing. The Last Tango in Halifax star will be back on screens for the drama, Marriage, which also stars Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings actor, Sean Bean.
WATCH: Nicola Walker has fans sobbing in tease trailer for The Split
Sean, who recently impressed viewers and critics alike with his performance in BAFTA-winning drama, Time, will play Ian who is married to Nicola's character, Emma.
The series is described as an honest and raw portrayal of couples going through "insecurities, ambiguities and the hopes and fears that are all part of a marriage."
The BBC are yet to announce an air date for Marriage, but a number of official photos have been shared by the broadcaster, as well as full cast and synopsis information. The press release for the show reads, "Filming has completed and Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year." Here's hoping we don't have to wait too long!
MORE: The Split viewers divided over tear-jerking final episode
MORE: Nicola Walker reveals why she almost never starred in The Split
Nicola Walker will star opposite Sean Bean in Marriage
If fans can't wait until later this year, then they could even head to the theatre to watch Nicola star as Lily Moffat in the play, The Corn is Green, which is taking place at Lyttelton Theatre until June.
Meanwhile, you can also catch Nicola in series one of Annika, available on Alibi, or, watch The Split on BBC iPlayer. Ahead of series three's release, Nicola spoke to HELLO! about the drama's finale, which focused on her character Hannah and Nathan's divorce proceedings.
MORE: Suranne Jones' next major project after Gentleman Jack revealed
Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split
"It's a proper ending, we've all been watching lots of telly in lockdown and I can't tell you how many dramas I've watched and thought 'I can't get those six hours back, that's a really disappointing ending,'" she began, adding: "I really don't think you'll be disappointed, it's a very, very good satisfying one."
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.