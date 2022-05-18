When is Nicola Walker's new BBC drama on TV? The Split actress is set to appear in an upcoming drama opposite Sean Bean

Nicola Walker has been wowing audiences with her performance as Hannah Walker in The Split in recent weeks, but now that the show is over, many are wondering when the actress will be back on screens.

Fortunately for fans, Nicola has been busy filming another BBC drama which sounds amazing. The Last Tango in Halifax star will be back on screens for the drama, Marriage, which also stars Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings actor, Sean Bean.

Sean, who recently impressed viewers and critics alike with his performance in BAFTA-winning drama, Time, will play Ian who is married to Nicola's character, Emma.

The series is described as an honest and raw portrayal of couples going through "insecurities, ambiguities and the hopes and fears that are all part of a marriage."

The BBC are yet to announce an air date for Marriage, but a number of official photos have been shared by the broadcaster, as well as full cast and synopsis information. The press release for the show reads, "Filming has completed and Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year." Here's hoping we don't have to wait too long!

Nicola Walker will star opposite Sean Bean in Marriage

If fans can't wait until later this year, then they could even head to the theatre to watch Nicola star as Lily Moffat in the play, The Corn is Green, which is taking place at Lyttelton Theatre until June.

Meanwhile, you can also catch Nicola in series one of Annika, available on Alibi, or, watch The Split on BBC iPlayer. Ahead of series three's release, Nicola spoke to HELLO! about the drama's finale, which focused on her character Hannah and Nathan's divorce proceedings.

Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split

"It's a proper ending, we've all been watching lots of telly in lockdown and I can't tell you how many dramas I've watched and thought 'I can't get those six hours back, that's a really disappointing ending,'" she began, adding: "I really don't think you'll be disappointed, it's a very, very good satisfying one."

