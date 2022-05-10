The Split viewers divided over tear-jerking final episode

The BBC's beloved divorce drama, The Split, finally came to an end after three brilliant series on Monday night - but left viewers slightly divided over the bittersweet ending.

MORE: The Split series three: here's the heartbreaking finale explained

Season three threw up several major twists and turns for Nathan and Hannah, and despite the latter's initial hopes that they might be able to work things out, the pair's marriage finally reaches an end in the final episode, with the couple managing to achieve the "good divorce".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the final series?

As for Nina, she keeps her job at Noble Hale Defoe, despite almost running off with Zander's husband, Tyler, who was revealed to be a fraudster. Viewers also watched as Rose begins to come to terms with James' tragic death, mustering up the courage to visit the patient whose life was saved with the donation of her husband's heart.

MORE: Nicola Walker drops big hint about The Split's finale and talks saying goodbye to the show

MORE: Nicola Walker reveals why she almost never starred in The Split

However, while most fans were pleased with the "perfect" ending, others were hoping that Hannah and Nathan would manage to repair their marriage. One person tweeted: "Absolutely loved it. Not the ending I wanted but so brilliantly written. I cried through the whole episode. What a series and what casting. Well done, gutted it's finished," while another replied underneath: "Yes - not the ending I wanted either. He didn't love Kate!"

Fans were divided over the series finale

A third fan added: "I loved #TheSplit, talk about emotional rollercoaster. I was thrilled it was back on our screens what a super final series, not the ending I wanted but it was definitely the right ending."

However, most fans felt that the show ended in the best way, with one person writing: "Just a stunning series and such a fitting ending. I wept bucket loads!" while another added: "I never thought I would say this but just the perfect ending, Hannah really knew she needed a new beginning while ending chapters of her life. Hannah Stern I will miss you."

A third fan commented: "Brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant. Didn't take the easy ending. Nicola Walker is a fabulous actress."

The Split is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.