Dan Walker drops major hint on BBC Breakfast replacement

Dan Walker hosted his final BBC Breakfast show on Tuesday and while the BBC might still be searching for his replacement, the star has made his feelings clear about who he wants to take over.

Replying to a photo posted by Sally Nugent of herself sat on the red sofa beside Jon Kay, Dan wrote: "The future right there," alongside a fingers crossed emoji and a golden trophy emoji.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

Fans took to the comments to express their approval, with one person writing: "I love @jonkay01. Great choice if he’s picked to be your successor," while another added: "Love Jon."

However, the BBC are still on the hunt for Dan's replacement as the show's editor, Richard Frediani, took to Twitter following the star's departure to encourage hopeful presenters to apply for the vacancy.

"We've said goodbye to @mrdanwalker and now we are looking for an outstanding Presenter to join the team at @BBCBreakfast - the UK's #No1 rated morning show."

Dan commented on Sally's snap of her and Jon

Dan was quick to react to the Tweet, responding: "Out with the old…" followed by a laughing face emoji.

The 45-year-old has left the BBC to join Channel 5 and is due to front 5News as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

During Dan's final show on the programme, the BBC team marked his exit by looking back at his best moments and also invited celebrity friends and colleagues to pay tribute to the star.

His former co-host Louise Minchin also made a surprise appearance and had nothing but praise for Dan. "It's very emotional to be here and I know that lots of people watching will be very, very sad that you're leaving because you have touched the hearts of the nation over the last six years," she said.

Dan left the BBC on Tuesday

Towards the end of the show, Dan thanked viewers for their support: "Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

