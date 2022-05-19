Eamonn Holmes fans all saying the same thing following absence from GB News The Irish star had a brief break from the show

Eamonn Holmes made his return to GB News on Wednesday morning following a week's absence from the programme, and fans are all saying the same thing upon his reappearance.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with adorable photo of granddaughter

While the former This Morning star, who has fronted Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel alongside Isabel Webster since January, only took a brief break from the show, its viewers were glad to see him back on their screens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health 'nightmare' nobody warned him about

One fan took to Twitter writing: "Best breakfast show on TV watch it every morning and listen on the way to work. Keep up the great work," while another added: "I missed Eamonn."

A third viewer commented: "So happy I made the switch to @GBNEWS no rowing, no egos, breakfast TV as it should be and @EamonnHolmes is back at his best."

MORE: GB News' Isabel Webster reveals close relationship with Eamonn Holmes

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford glam up for surprising dinner date

Isabel, who first worked with Eamonn back when the pair hosted Sky News' breakfast show, marked the star's return with a post to Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the pair at the GB News desk, Isabel wrote: "Look who's back," alongside the eyes emoji.

While away from the programme, Eamonn travelled to Ireland to film for the new series of his cooking show Farm To Feast, which is set to return later this year. Sharing a snap which shows the star on set, he wrote the caption: "Our Saturday kitchen on Farm to Feast. Loving being in the Castle and the Co #Fermanagh Countryside. Coming soon to @bbcni and @BBC."

The Irish journalist also spent some quality time with his adorable granddaughter, Emilia, and took her to visit his mother in Dublin. He posted a snap of the occasion to Instagram alongside the caption: "Visiting Great Grandma Josie with Emilia. Home in Belfast."

Eamonn spent some quality time with his son and granddaughter during his break from GB News

He also posted another photo with Emilia and his son Declan before heading back to London to host the news programme. He wrote alongside the snap: "Time to go Time. She's missing her Pappa already. Off to London where apparently the sun is shining."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.