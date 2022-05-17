Eamonn Holmes delights fans with adorable photo of granddaughter The GB News presenter is a grandfather of one

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heart-warming photo of his granddaughter, Emilia. The GB News presenter, 62, captioned the post: "Visiting Great Grandma Josie with Emilia. Home in Belfast."

READ: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford glam up for surprising dinner date

Eamonn looked every inch the doting grandfather as he sat hugging his beaming granddaughter. The Irish presenter became a grandfather for the first time back in July after his son, Declan, welcomed Emilia with his wife Jenny.

Fans rushed to the comments to swoon over the photo with one writing: "She's the spit of her Papa." Another added: "Wow the resemblance is uncanny, beautiful…x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes opens up about health nightmare

The post even garnered the attention of fellow celebrities, with Vanessa Feltz commenting: "She is glorious and you're not so bad yourself!" GMB's Richard Arnold moreover chimed in, adding: "Unfettered JOY."

READ: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom glow up will amaze you

READ: Eamonn Holmes inundated with well wishes after big announcement

In a previous Instagram photo posted back in February, Eamonn shared a picture of baby Emilia alongside a photo of his own son, Declan.

Eamonn is one proud grandfather

He captioned the post: "Maybe I'm just a doting Grandpapa but I see more than a passing resemblance between my Granddaughter Emilia and my son Declan, her Daddy, at the same age. Good genes."

The uncanny photo even shows the two babies wearing similar white christening gowns.

He welcomed his granddaughter last summer

The post comes as Eamonn enjoys some time off from his GB News role where he presents the breakfast programme alongside Isabel Webster. Prior to this, Eammon co-hosted This Morning with his wife, Ruth Langsford.

The presenter is now set to star in a second series of a cookery show titled, Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins. The cookery show, which airs on BBC One Northern Ireland later this year, sees seven amateur cooks move into a castle located in Fermanagh where they'll battle it out until one is eventually crowned as the overall winner.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.