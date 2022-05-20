We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The BBC adaptation of Dolly Alderton's best-selling memoir, Everything I Know About Love, is going to be on our screens very soon.

MORE: Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love cast is here - and it is amazing

Dolly, who has enjoyed huge success since her first book which was released in 2018, took to social media on Friday to share the official trailer for the comedy-drama, and revealed when fans will be able to watch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Everything I Know About Love

Posting on Twitter, the author wrote: "COMING JUNE 7TH. Four friends. One story of great love. Everything I Know About Love, coming to iPlayer and BBC One from 7 June."

Dolly added in a follow-up tweet: "Thank you to the pipes and genius of @SELFESTEEM___ for this gorgeous cover of She Drives Me Crazy, one of three original covers she has recorded for the series."

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: James Corden's first TV role after Late Late Show exit revealed

We can't wait to watch the show when it lands on 7th June

Needless to say, fans were quick to react to the trailer and release date. One person said: "Whoooop!! It looks perfect! Also can't believe you found that exact top shop dress everyone had!!" A second tweeted: "Wooooh - congratulations! Banging soundtrack too," as a third simply wrote: "So so excited for this!"

The seven-part series will be directed by Harlots director China Moo-Young and is loosely based on Dolly's 2018 memoir, which chronicled her experiences of growing up, falling in love and navigating her twenties with her best friends.

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton, £7.37, Amazon

It has a brilliant cast, too. Viewers can look forward to seeing The Witcher star Emma Appleton as Maggie and The Morning Show star Bel Powley as Birdy. They will also be joined by Alex Rider star Marli Siu as Nell, Gangs of London actor Jordan Peters as Neil, and newcomers Aliyah Odoffin and Connor Finch as Amara and Street respectively.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.