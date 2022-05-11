Fans of Life After Life are asking for companion novel Gods in Ruins adaptation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

BBC Two's beautiful series Life After Life concluded on Sunday night, and viewers were full of praise for the series. The show is based on the novel adaptation by Kate Atkinson, and follows Ursula Todd, a young woman living her life repeatedly during the outbreak of WWII.

Now that the show is over, viewers are already asking about Life After Life's companion novel God in Ruins, which follows the life of Ursula's younger brother, Teddy.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "The adaptation of #Lifeafterlife is extraordinary TV. I do hope they adapt A God In Ruins. Teddy's story is just as extraordinary - they are books of a lifetime. Books I can't quite bring myself to reread as they savaged my heart."

Will Teddy have his own series?

Another person added: "Watched the last two #LifeAfterLife What a super and engrossing adaptation of a very complex novel, which deftly pulled off all Kate Atkinson's sucker punches. A God In Ruins next!" A third person tweeted: "I loved Life after Life, but thought A God in Ruins was even better. It’s sad though! I don’t cry easily but was in bits at the end."

The synopsis for A God In Ruins reads: "A God in Ruins relates the life of Teddy Todd – would-be poet, heroic World War II bomber pilot, husband, father, and grandfather – as he navigates the perils and progress of the 20th century. For all Teddy endures in battle, his greatest challenge will be to face living in a future he never expected to have."

Although there is no word about whether there are plans to adapt Teddy's tale, viewers have been raving about Life After Life. One person posted: "I've read hundreds of books that have been turned into films or TV series, but this is the best adaptation I've ever seen Even though I knew the story, the excellent Production & First Rate acting by a Wonderful Cast left me heartbroken every time Ursula died!"

Another fan added: "#Lifeafterlife is one of the best adaptations I've watched. Brilliant storytelling and acting. Thomasin McKenzie and Sian Clifford were fantastic. Loved it."

