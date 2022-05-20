Renee Zellweger addresses unrecgonizable appearance in new miniseries She looks so different!

Renee Zellweger has undergone some transformations in her time and her latest might just be her most dramatic.

The star is unrecognizable in her role as convicted killer Pamela Hupp, for the miniseries, The Thing About Pam, and she's opened up about how it feels to look like a different person.

Talking to People, Renee - who used face and body prosthetics to change her appearance - said: "It's just another tool really, isn't it, to have the presentation match the narrative.

"I enjoy it because it makes it easier to transcend when you're telling the story on the day. I love it because it feels like a safe space to hide."

Renee said it was all part of the process and that she sees it as a vital part of her character.

"I like transforming myself because the process is, when you're preparing, it's sort of a series of goals that you're trying to create this space, where you can tell the story, and that's such a big part of it," she explained.z

Renee looks so different in The Thing About Pam

"And when it starts to come together, you can just tick the boxes as you get closer and closer to what it is, to creating this space to tell the story. So it just feels like, I don't know, that you've achieved what you've set out to do as it starts to come together and it's very helpful."

Rather than be shocked by her reflection once the transformation was complete, Renee said she laughed.

Renee says she enjoys the transformations

"I was amazed," she admitted. "I was amazed at what they were able to achieve, what Arian [Titan, who created the prosthetics] was able to achieve with his team of geniuses."

She added, "It was breathtaking to me that they're so talented and that he built these pieces from nothing just created them with his imagination, trying to create an approximation that would be appropriate in telling this story and being part of that was really cool."

The Thing About Pam is streaming on NBC on Demand and Peacock.

