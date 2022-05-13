Ant Anstead shares sweet update weeks after celebrating major milestone with Renee Zellweger The couple have been dating for a year

Ant Anstead's latest social media snapshot sparked a huge reaction from fans for more than one reason.

The British TV presenter - who is in a relationship with Hollywood star Renee Zellweger - posted a photo on Instagram in which he was flanked by a group of male friends who were drinking and smiling.

Ant captioned it: "Hanging with the dads of @lagunabeachparentsclub," and fans rushed to comment on how lovely it is to have a supportive parenting network and called the photo: "So much fun."

However, the fact that Ant had his youngest child, Hudson - from his marriage to Christina Haack - perched happily on his shoulders seemed to confuse a number of his fans as he was the only youngster in attendance.

"Everyone else lost their kids?" asked one, while a second added: "Just wondering. Where are the OTHER kids these dads have?"

Others made similar comments and some even chose to ask about his romance with Renee.

Ant's son Hudson was the only child at the social parenting event

While Ant didn't reply, his recent Instagram post celebrating his girlfriend's birthday spoke volumes about how they're getting on.

Alongside a black and white selfie of the pair, Ant wrote: "Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."

While the two try to keep public displays of their relationship to the bare minimum, their bond has slowly started developing a presence on social media.

Ant paid tribute to Renee on her birthday

The dad-of-three recently shared another snapshot of himself with Renee, sharing some insight into the beginnings of their relationship and how long they'd been together as they happily posed for a picture.

"WOW! This just popped up in memories," he wrote. "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……."

