Isabel May is adding to her legions of loyal fans by portraying Elsa Dutton, the headstrong daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's characters in the hit show 1883 and she's determined to do it properly!

The actress looks a far cry from her off-screen self in the Yellowstone spin-off and she opened up about her appearance in a recent interview with Town & Country magazine.

Isabel, 21, revealed the makeup chair is like no other for the show and instead of being glammed up to the nines, they took a very different approach.

WATCH: Faith Hill celebrates 1883 release

"We don't wear makeup. We wear dirt," she revealed. "It's like a natural contour. I'm just going to start wearing dirt everywhere I go. I actually really like it. You don't care what you look like. There's none of that ridiculousness, you're just fully invested."

Her refreshing approach to her makeover didn't end there either as her underarm hair is all her own too.

"This is my real hair," Isabel added. "I'm very proud of it. It's not that bad. Everyone was freaking out about it because all the ladies on set had to grow their hair out as well. I think it's rather nice."

Isabel has embraced her role as Elsa Dutton in the hit show

Isabel explained that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, was going for authenticity.

"Taylor said from the very beginning, 'I want everything to be authentic.' I mean, women didn't start shaving until the 1920s. He really wanted that to be an aspect of the show, and so I was more than happy to oblige."

Isabel plays Faith Hill's daughter in 1883

The young star feels incredibly fortunate to be part of such an amazing show and to grow her character too.

She added: "I'm lucky to be a part of it. I don't really know how I've had this opportunity. It's difficult to find such depth and growth in a character especially at her [Elsa] age, considering the genre as well, being a Western it's usually from a male perspective."

