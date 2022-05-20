Harry Styles' fans confused by hospital drip photo amid album launch Harry Styles posted a photo that raised concerns from his fans

Friday sees the launch of Harry Styles' new album Harry's House, and while fans were abuzz with excitement for his new music, the star raised concerns with a worrying photo.

Among eight behind-the-scenes snaps of his album recording process, Harry shared a photo of himself hooked up to a drip and wearing a mask, leading fans to wonder why he needed the medical procedure. One commented: "Should we be worried about the drip?"

Harry didn't address why he was hooked up to a drip in the photo, and simply captioned the collection of snaps: "Harry’s House. Out now."

It seems likely that Harry was treating himself to a vitamin drip, a wellness ritual that celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner indulge in to keep them in peak form.

Kendall Jenner spoke about her love of vitamin drips last week on The Kardashians. In the clip, she and Hailey Bieber are seen having the vitamin infusion, with Kendall explaining: "It's what we consider a really fun day.

Harry Styles shared this photo of him hooked up to a vitamin drip

"I've been a hypochondriac my whole life, health is my number one priority right now, to the point I'm eating myself alive thinking about my health."

The model went on to explain she'd had Covid, and her recovery from the virus had been tougher than the virus itself.

She shared that two months had passed since she'd had Covid and she still feels 'really strange' so extra vitamin C was added to her iv drip.

Speaking of the treatment, which it's likely Harry Styles had too, Kendall said: "Things like this comfort me."

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House is out now

Hailey Bieber went to ask if it's safe to have vitamin drips multiple days in a row, to which the practitioner replied it wouldn't be harmful, but you can reach saturation point, where it won't do good anymore.

