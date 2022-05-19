Viewers call out major fix on This Morning competition – did you spot it? Did you spot the fix?

This Morning star Phillip Schofield had fans take to Twitter after spotting a major fix on Thursday's Spin to Win segment. Phillip and his co-star Holly Willoughby welcomed a competitor named Patrick – who was thrilled to be a part of the show.

As such, Phillip joked that he had perfected his ability on spinning the wheel, and as the camera was zoomed in on the wheel, the TV personality clearly moved it forwards, winning Patrick the top prize of £3,000.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield gives advice on coming out in heartfelt This Morning moment

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Lol that was a fix," while another added: "Someone is at it #ThisMorning." Others were thrilled that Patrick won the big prize, with one writing: "Just give Patrick the £3000 please," while another wrote: "So many people jealous that #patrick won £3k on #ThisMorning and saying how fixed it was, do yourselves a favour and [expletive] grow up and be happy for him #SpinToWin."

Congratulations to Patrick!

Spin to Win is just one of This Morning's regular features on the hit show – and Phillip and Holly clearly have plenty of fun during the segment. The pair also take part in a phone-in segment where people share their problems, and Phillip recently gave some very poignant advice to a viewer who was worried coming being rejected by a church if she comes out as gay.

Phillip said: "I understand within a group like that, that some of these things are extremely hard to get your head around, to understand, to adapt to, to evolve to. I understand that. What I can't get is that you would actually lose your friends and lose your church.

"It would be wonderful to be able to weave your faith into your life and your sexuality. If you can't, life is so short. Be happy, be as happy as you can."

