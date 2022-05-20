Holly Willoughby is a summer dream in sultry new garden photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning star Holly Willoughby treated her fans to a glimpse into her summer plans with a photo taken in her dreamy garden on Thursday.

In the sultry snap, Holly lies atop a quintessentially British picnic gingham blanket with a flower in her hand. In the caption she gives a hint of what's to come with the arrival of summer, celebrating the return of alfresco dining, writing: "The summer weather means alfresco dining is back!"

Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at her family home!

During the summer months, Holly tends to take time off from This Morning to enjoy time with her family, and we suspect much of her leave will be spent in her glorious garden.

In the photo Holly's wearing a pretty sunshine yellow dress by Ibiza-based brand De La Vali. Holly's dress of choice isn't yet for sale, but we'll be keeping a close eye out for when it drops.

Copy Holly's al fresco dining style with this reversible gingham picnic blanket

Gingham family picnic blanket, £45, Not On The High Street

In the meantime, we'll be using Holly's English country garden style as inspiration for our own outdoor space - the pretty photo isn't the first time Holly's allowed fans a peek into her garden.

Holly's garden looks dreamy

Holly took up gardening during lockdown in 2020 and shared a photo of herself next to her homegrown potatoes. She showed off a large wooden sleeper and another two smaller pots for more plants on the floor, suggesting she had big plans for her garden.

Holly shares her £3million six-bedroom, four-storey home in London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

Holly tends to keep her home as private as possible but, as well as their garden, she has previously shared glimpses inside their living and dining room, bedroom and bathroom.

