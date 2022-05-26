Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat pictured for the first time since near-death accident Nat Eddleston was left fighting for his life back in March

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston has been seen up and about for the first time since he suffered horrific injuries after his near-death accident.

In March, the TV star's partner was in critical condition after he reportedly suffered a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

Nat was pictured looking the picture of good health as he shopped for groceries in Leeds on Tuesday, walking with several bags whilst wearing a head brace.

His sighting comes shortly after Ellie, 31, shared an uplifting message on Instagram. Posing with her sister, Izzi, the Gogglebox stars stood in the back garden in front of a rainbow, and Ellie captioned the snap: "I wanna see your sunshine after the rain."

Ellie Warner's boyfriend Nat Eddleston seen in Leeds this week

She could have been alluding to very difficult last few months, as Nat was left in intensive care after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds.

Ellie recently revealed that Nat is doing well, and even gave him a call during filming to tease him about 'shotgun weddings'. She also posted a short update on Instagram, writing: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

He was left fighting for his life back in March

Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck and two collapsed lungs, and the West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the car, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident.

They released an initial statement at the time of the incident which read: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian."

