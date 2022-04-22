Gogglebox: police give update on Ellie Warner’s boyfriend Nat’s case after he was hit by car Ellie has been absent from the Channel 4 show following the devastating incident

Police have issued an update regarding Gogglebox star Ellie Warner’s partner Nat Eddleston case after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds in March.

Speaking to The Sun, the West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the car, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident. They released an initial statement at the time of the incident which read: "The pedestrian remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A Twitter statement added: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Halton area of Leeds involving a white Seat Leon and an adult male pedestrian." Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck and two collapsed lungs, and Ellie has been absent from Gogglebox since the incident took place.

Nat is still in hospital

Fans have been sending Ellie messages full of support following Nat’s accident, with one writing: "Thinking of you both, stay positive," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Sending you lots of love. I had the same injuries 30 years ago in an accident and although it's a tough road he will get through it, I'm only saying this so you know people get through it. Sending lots of positive vibes to you xx."

Ellie has been inundated with support

Ellie and Nat have been together for years and last year, the couple bought their first home together. Last March, the Gogglebox star made the exciting announcement via her Instagram, and gave followers a glimpse of their "forever home".

The couple revealed that they had purchased a 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

