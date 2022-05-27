The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran drops two surprise new tracks HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Ed Sheeran's surprise new songs and Abba's sensational musical comeback.

If that wasn't enough, we're also revealing why Austin Butler was rushed to hospital after filming the Elvis biopic, and how Meghan Markle paid tribute to the victims of the horrific Texas school shooting. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Ed Sheeran has delighted fans with two brand new tracks on the 'tour edition' of his latest album, =. The expanded version of his 2021 record includes the unheard songs, I Will Remember You and Welcome To The World. Ed has also included versions of One Life and Penguins from the 2019 film Yesterday, which were never officially released.

Abba haven't been pictured together as a group in 36 years

Abba fans got the shock of their lives on Thursday when all four members reunited on the red carpet for the opening night of their Voyage concert residency at the custom-built ABBA Arena in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The outing marked the first time in 36 years they've been seen together as a group in public. The residency will see digital copies of the foursome performing their greatest hits alongside a live band. Tickets start at £21 and are on sale now.

Austin Butler has revealed that he was rushed to hospital after his "body started shutting down" following the filming of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic. Speaking to GQ, the actor explained that he was in "excruciating pain" and was later diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis and spent a week bedridden. Elvis is scheduled to be released on June 24.

Harry made a music video for $300

Harry Styles turned to an unlikely director for his Daylight music video – James Corden. The duo teamed up for a skit on James' The Late Late Show, revealing they shot the video at a fan's apartment in Brooklyn, New York, for $300 in just three hours.

And Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday to pay tribute to the 19 children and two teachers who were shot and killed by a lone teenage gunman at Robb Elementary School. The Duchess laid a bouquet of white roses tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial site, with her spokesperson telling HELLO! that the unannounced trip was taken by Meghan privately in order to pay her condolences and support the local community.

